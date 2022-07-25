A mostly dry day with spotty rain showers this afternoon and evening

Good Monday morning! Most of today will be dry with increasing clouds later this morning and especially in the evening. As we move into the late afternoon and evening, a few isolated showers cannot be ruled out. Not everyone will be seeing rain but spotty showers will be likely.
Highs today will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s with a north wind 5-10 mph.
Tonight and into Tuesday morning, move showers and a few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out. Most of the heavy rain will stay south of Lafayette. Lows Tuesday morning will run in the lower 60s. Highs for the afternoon will top out in the mid to upper 70s due to increased clouds and some scattered/isolated rain in the afternoon and evening.
For a further look at the forecast for the work week, head over to Chad's Weather Blog or click, here.