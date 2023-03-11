A mostly dry day with overcast conditions this afternoon and rain to snow tonight

Good Saturday morning! We are waking up with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s this morning. We are all below freezing so areas of frost have been noted. Be sure to bundle up before you step outside this morning!
The rest of the day will feature increasing cloud cover by this afternoon and evening. We will see rain begin to move in after 7-9 PM this evening. Then around and after midnight tonight, we will see a transition to all snow across the entire WLFI viewing area. A wet and slushy snow will be expected with 1" to 2" possible. Some slick areas could be likely to start your Sunday morning commute.
The rest of your Sunday will be mostly cloudy with areas of patchy snow, sleet, and sprinkles especially after temperatures warm up into the upper 30s by Sunday afternoon and evening. Expect a cool and blustery day nonetheless.
Monday a few scattered flurries will be possible throughout the day with morning lows in the mid 20s and afternoon highs only in the mid 30s.