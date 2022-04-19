A mix of clouds of sun for today with windy conditions

Good Tuesday morning! We are once again waking up with temperatures around freezing. We will still be below average with highs today, which will be in the lower 50s.
Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine throughout the day. A passing sprinkle/sleet/graupel may occur otherwise most of the day will remain dry.
Tonight lows will get down into the mid 30s with partly to mostly cloudy conditions.
Wednesday will begin mostly cloudy with a few scattered rain showers in the morning. The more heavier rain and thundershowers will occur late in the day and into Thursday morning. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 50s with strong south winds gusting up to 30-40 mph.
We dry out for Thursday and warm up. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. More rain thundershowers will be expected for Friday.