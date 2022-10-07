A mix of clouds and sun with cooler temperatures

Happy Friday morning! This morning, temperatures are in the mid to upper 40s in most locations. A mix of clouds and sun will be in our forecast for today. A few lake effect rain showers will be likely especially north of Tippecanoe County throughout the day. Some of the sprinkles may work southward but expect a mostly dry day. Keep an eye on the radar for those high school football games this evening.
For tonight, it will be chilly and breezy with temperatures by 7:30 PM in the lower 50s with clearing conditions after sunset. Overnight lows Saturday morning will be around 32 with some locations 29 to 31. This has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Freeze Watch for most of the viewing area. Be sure to bring in outdoor sensitive plants if you can or cover them overnight tonight.
The weekend is looking cool and breezy however it will be nice and sunny. An elevated fire threat will also be in place due to low humidity levels (dry air), windy conditions, and dry vegetation. Highs for Saturday will be in the mid to upper 50s and Sunday will feature highs in the mid to upper 60s.