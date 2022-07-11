A hot, humid, and breezy day is expected with storms likely for tonight

Good Monday morning! This morning, lows are in the upper 50s and lower 60s area-wide. We are starting off with clear conditions but more cumulus clouds will build throughout the afternoon.
Highs today will top out into the mid to lower 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s. Breezy SW winds will gust up to 20-25 mph at times. This all before a cold front will begin to move into the viewing area later this evening.
A few isolated showers may be possible in our northern counties in the afternoon but is expected to be isolated. By 5-6 PM, scattered showers and storms will begin to develop in NE Illinois ahead of the cold front. These storms will move SE into our viewing area from 6 PM to 2 AM giving way to scattered storms throughout the entire WLFI viewing area.
The rest of the work week will remain sunny, dry, and comfortable with near average temperatures.
