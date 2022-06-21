 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on
Tuesday...June 21 for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll...Tippecanoe...Howard...Boone...Hamilton...Madison...
Delaware...Hendricks...Vigo...Shelby...Greene...Brown...
Bartholomew...Knox...Daviess.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

A hot first day of summer with little rain chances ahead

  • Updated
  • 0

Good Tuesday morning and happy first day of summer! It is a mild morning with temperatures in the 60s area-wide. It'll be a clear day with plenty of sunshine but temperatures will be soaring up into the mid to upper 90s. 

Fortunately, it won't be as muggy as what we saw last week, however, we could see heat index values just a couple of degrees higher than the air temperature, 95 to 100 degrees. 

A cold front will sweep through tonight and into Wednesday however little to no rain chances will occur. Most of the storms should dissipate before arriving in the WLFI viewing area but a stray shower/storm in the morning could be possible. Then again in our southern counties in the evening. 

Dry weather continues into Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. 

