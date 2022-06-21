A hot first day of summer with little rain chances ahead

Good Tuesday morning and happy first day of summer! It is a mild morning with temperatures in the 60s area-wide. It'll be a clear day with plenty of sunshine but temperatures will be soaring up into the mid to upper 90s.
Fortunately, it won't be as muggy as what we saw last week, however, we could see heat index values just a couple of degrees higher than the air temperature, 95 to 100 degrees.
A cold front will sweep through tonight and into Wednesday however little to no rain chances will occur. Most of the storms should dissipate before arriving in the WLFI viewing area but a stray shower/storm in the morning could be possible. Then again in our southern counties in the evening.
Dry weather continues into Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.