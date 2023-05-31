A hot day ahead with afternoon pop-up storms

Good Wednesday morning! It is another mild morning with low temperatures in the mid 60s with mostly clear skies. We’ll have plentiful sunshine this morning but cumulus clouds will begin to build just around lunchtime. Then, we’ll be tracking a few showers and non-severe pop-up storms after about 1 PM. Lightning will be the main threat and will diminish after sunset this evening.
Not everyone will see rain but just scattered of storms will be likely. Highs today will be in the upper 80s to around 90. Tonight, clouds will dissipate and will give us clear skies with lows in the mid 60s.
Thursday will feature much of the same weather but coverage of afternoon pop-up storms will be less. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with more clouds and lower coverage of isolated storms, mainly west of Interstate 65.
High pressure works in for Friday and Saturday giving way to very warm temperatures and sunshine. Highs for both days will be in the low to mid 90s.