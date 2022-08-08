A hot and humid day with storms expected this afternoon/evening

Good Monday morning! This morning, a few isolated rain showers may be possible. We’ll see some dry time during the late morning and early afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will still be humid with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s at times. Air temperatures will reach into the upper 80s to lower 90s. SSW winds will be expected 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25-30 mph.
A cold front is expected to move in later tonight with a broken line of storms associated with this front. Storms will begin to fire in north and northwestern Indiana around the 3 PM – 5 PM time frame.
The storms will work through the WLFI viewing area from then until 10 PM – 12 AM time frame. Some of these storms could have severe wind gusts and heavy rainfall.
Tuesday
A few isolated rain showers may be possible very early but skies will remain partly sunny throughout the day. Temperatures will thankfully start to cool off and much more comfortable air will work in. Look for highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s area-wide with N wind 5-10 mph.
