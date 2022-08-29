A hot and humid day ahead with strong to severe storms possible tonight

Good Monday morning! This morning some areas have had storms and showers around. These have worked out of the viewing area. Area-wide, morning lows are in the upper 60s and lower 70s with partly cloudy conditions.
The rest of the morning and afternoon should give us some clearing and warming temperatures. We will be warming up into the upper 80s to possibly lower 90s with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s in some locations. Most of the afternoon should remain quiet, albeit hot and humid.
We'll be watching a complex of showers and storms this evening. Some of which could be strong to severe. For an in-depth look at timing and impacts, head over to the latest blog post from Chad's Weather Blog or click, here.