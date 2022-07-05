A hot and humid day ahead with more storms tonight

Good Tuesday morning! We are tracking a few storms in our northeastern counties this morning. Head over to our Live Interactive Radar or click, here.
These storms will continue to move to the southeast and weaken as they do so. This will give off a boundary where storms will begin to fire back up later today with some of the storms being strong to severe. Damaging winds, isolated large hail, lightning, and flash flooding will be the main threats. The main time frame of when these storms will fire will be after 5:00 PM this evening.
Temperatures will be hot today. Highs will be in the mid 90s with heat index values in the triple digits. Temperatures will greatly depend on cloud cover due to this mornings complex of storms. But it is likely we will see plenty of dry time this afternoon before the evening storms.
More storms are likely for Wednesday afternoon with another day in the lower 90s.