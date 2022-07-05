 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM EDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Extent of the dangerous heat remains
somewhat uncertain due to potential cloud cover from storms.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

A hot and humid day ahead with more storms tonight

  • Updated
  • 0

Good Tuesday morning! We are tracking a few storms in our northeastern counties this morning. Head over to our Live Interactive Radar or click, here.

These storms will continue to move to the southeast and weaken as they do so. This will give off a boundary where storms will begin to fire back up later today with some of the storms being strong to severe. Damaging winds, isolated large hail, lightning, and flash flooding will be the main threats. The main time frame of when these storms will fire will be after 5:00 PM this evening. 

Temperatures will be hot today. Highs will be in the mid 90s with heat index values in the triple digits. Temperatures will greatly depend on cloud cover due to this mornings complex of storms. But it is likely we will see plenty of dry time this afternoon before the evening storms. 

More storms are likely for Wednesday afternoon with another day in the lower 90s. 

