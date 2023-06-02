A hot and dry Friday with a hotter weekend ahead

Happy Friday! This morning, temperatures are back into the mid to lower 60s with clear skies. For the rest of today, we’ll have an ENE wind 5-10 mph that will bring in drier air. Relative humidity will be 20%-25%. Highs for the afternoon will be in the lower 90s area-wide. Expect a mostly sunny sky today with little cloud cover.
Saturday will feature another sunny day with a bit higher and mid-level clouds. Morning lows will be in the lower 60s again and climb up into the lower to mid 90s. Winds will begin to ramp up as well out of the NE at 10-15 mph.
We'll have slightly "cooler" temperatures on Sunday with mid and high level clouds. It'll be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 90s and upper 80s.
For a more in-depth look at the forecast ahead, go over to Chad's Weather Blog or click, here.