...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Friday
June 2 for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain,
Montgomery, Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph,
Vermillion, Parke, Putnam, Hendricks, Hancock, Henry, Vigo, Clay,
Owen, Morgan, Johnson, Shelby, Rush, Sullivan, Greene, Monroe,
Brown, Bartholomew, Decatur, Knox, Daviess, Martin, Lawrence,
Jackson and Jennings.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

A hot and dry Friday with a hotter weekend ahead

Happy Friday! This morning, temperatures are back into the mid to lower 60s with clear skies. For the rest of today, we’ll have an ENE wind 5-10 mph that will bring in drier air. Relative humidity will be 20%-25%. Highs for the afternoon will be in the lower 90s area-wide. Expect a mostly sunny sky today with little cloud cover.

Saturday will feature another sunny day with a bit higher and mid-level clouds. Morning lows will be in the lower 60s again and climb up into the lower to mid 90s. Winds will begin to ramp up as well out of the NE at 10-15 mph.

We'll have slightly "cooler" temperatures on Sunday with mid and high level clouds. It'll be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 90s and upper 80s. 

For a more in-depth look at the forecast ahead, go over to Chad's Weather Blog or click, here.

