A hot a dry day ahead with some rain chances for Friday

Good Thursday morning! We are going to be tracking a very hot and dry day today. Highs will be in the lower 90s area-wide with SW winds 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20-25.
This will elevate our fire threat for today. With dry ground vegetation, low humidity levels, and windy conditions, this will spread brush fires or any fires that could be started outside. Just use extra caution and have a bucket of water nearby or a water hose.
We continue the heat for Friday with highs back in the 90s with partly sunny skies throughout the day. A few isolated storms may be possible in the afternoon and into the overnight hours as a front will be moving through.