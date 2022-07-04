A hot 4th of July forecast ahead with storms in the coming days

Happy Independence Day! We are going to be tracking a lot of sunshine for this morning and through the early afternoon!
Lows this morning are in the lower 60s with clear skies. We will remain clear the rest of morning but then more clouds will build through the afternoon. Little to no rain chances will be possible for tonight for those firework shows across the viewing area! However, there will be a decaying complex of showers and storms from the NW that may reach our northern counties however widespread coverage will be low.
Highs today will be back into the lower 90s.
The rest of the week will bring us a chance of showers and storms possible everyday mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. Some of which could be strong to severe. Storm Team 18 will keep you updated everyday with the latest forecasts.