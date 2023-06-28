A hazy and foggy morning with some clearing this afternoon

Good Wednesday morning! We are tracking areas of haze and fog this morning. Poor air quality will be likely throughout the morning as well as low visibility. Limit your time outdoors if you can.
Lows this morning are in the mid to lower 50s. Some of the fog and visibility will start to diminish throughout the morning and afternoon. Highs today will be in the mid to lower 80s.
Storms will be likely overnight tonight and into tomorrow morning. Some of which could be strong to severe with damaging winds and hail being the main threat. The main time frame for the morning hours for storms will be from 2 AM to 9 AM across the WLFI viewing area. By late morning, the storms will work out and give way to hot and humid conditions with highs in the lower 90s and upper 80s.
The potential for more severe storms will be likely Thursday night and into Friday and even into Saturday. Stay tuned with Storm Team 18 for the latest updates and coverage on the upcoming severe weather potential.