Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Day, in effect until midnight EDT
Wednesday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with
respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Carpool or use public transportation.
* Staying indoors whenever possible.
* Monitor indoor air quality by keeping air circulating and
checking on indoor filtration systems.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://www.apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Weather Alert

...Visibility Reduction Due to Smoke Today...

All of central Indiana will continue to see impacts from Canadian
wildfire smoke today. Current visibilities are generally between
2 and 3 miles, with a few peak reductions near 1 mile. This will
likely continue through sunrise. Daytime mixing could help improve
conditions later today, but reduced visibilities are still
expected for much of the day. Air Quality will be unhealthy for
sensitive groups.


If traveling through these areas be prepared for haze that could
suddenly reduce visibilities. Conditions will likely improve by
Thursday.

A hazy and foggy morning with some clearing this afternoon

Good Wednesday morning! We are tracking areas of haze and fog this morning. Poor air quality will be likely throughout the morning as well as low visibility. Limit your time outdoors if you can.

Lows this morning are in the mid to lower 50s. Some of the fog and visibility will start to diminish throughout the morning and afternoon. Highs today will be in the mid to lower 80s.

Storms will be likely overnight tonight and into tomorrow morning. Some of which could be strong to severe with damaging winds and hail being the main threat. The main time frame for the morning hours for storms will be from 2 AM to 9 AM across the WLFI viewing area. By late morning, the storms will work out and give way to hot and humid conditions with highs in the lower 90s and upper 80s.

The potential for more severe storms will be likely Thursday night and into Friday and even into Saturday. Stay tuned with Storm Team 18 for the latest updates and coverage on the upcoming severe weather potential. 

