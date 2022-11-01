A foggy start but sunshine is expected for today

Good Tuesday morning! We are tracking areas of dense fog to start off your Tuesday. Give yourself a couple of extra minutes this morning to get to work or school.
Clouds are clearing out from yesterday's rain. Once the fog begins to thin out, we will have plenty of sunshine for the rest of the late morning and into the afternoon. Morning lows are in the lower 50s and upper 40s and will be expected to reach up into the mid to upper 60s.
Tonight, more fog will be expected to develop with cooler temperatures. Morning lows will be in the lower 40s with highs for Wednesday in the upper 60s and lower 70s. More sunshine will be expected Wednesday afternoon.