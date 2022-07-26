A few stray showers possible today otherwise partly cloudy

Good Tuesday morning! We are going to be seeing mostly to partly cloudy skies today with low chances for a passing shower especially south of Lafayette.
Highs today will be in the mid to upper 70s due to the increased cloud cover. We'll continue to be on the north side of a stationary front located in far southern Indiana which will keep the heavier rain chances south of our viewing area.
For Wednesday, any breaks in the clouds will allow for hot and humid conditions to occur. Highs may reach the mid to lower 80s.
A few isolated storms cannot be ruled out in the early morning then again during the evening as a weak cold front will pass through.
Then a better front will move in Thursday night into Friday bringing another low chance of rain/storms with most of the heavy rain to our south.
We clear out for Friday and the rest of the upcoming weekend.