A few storms will work in this morning but then it turns hot and humid

Good Monday morning! We will be tracking a few storms moving through the viewing area this morning. For a live look at radar, go to our Live Interactive Radar or click, here.
The rest of the day will give us more sunshine and humid air. Highs today will be in the lower 90s to upper 80s area-wide with windy conditions. We will begin with southwest winds turning to a west-northwest wind by the afternoon 15-25 mph.
Tomorrow and Wednesday are going to be hot and humid. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s once again. But the humidity and heat return on Wednesday with highs in the mid 90s and heat index values in the lower triple digits.
Our next best chance of rain and storms occurs on Wednesday night and Thursday.