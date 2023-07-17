A few storms this evening with hazy skies

A few storms will be likely mainly south of Lafayette this evening. A few storms may be strong to severe. Storms should begin to weaken as the evening draws on. Lows tonight will be down into the lower 60s with partly cloudy and hazy skies.
The haze should lessen some for your Tuesday. Some fog and haze will be likely in the morning with partly sunny conditions for tomorrow. Highs will be in the low 80s to upper 70s.
An isolated chance of a storm may be possible in our southern counties Wednesday afternoon and evening with highs in the mid 80s.
We'll warm up fast and get more humid on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s ahead of a cold front that will bring in more storms Thursday afternoon and evening.