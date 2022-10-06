A few sprinkles possible this morning with partly sunny skies

Good Thursday morning! We are tracking a few sprinkles across the viewing area this morning. To take a look at the radar, head over to our Live Interactive Radar or click, here.
Morning lows aren't as cold thanks to southerly flow and cloud cover. Temperatures are in the lower 50s area-wide. We'll see the clouds move out late morning and give way to more sunshine this afternoon. Highs for the day will be in the mid to upper 70s. The main cold front will move through later tonight which will bring isolated rain chances this evening between 5 PM and midnight. Widespread rain looks unlikely and rainfall totals will remain less than 0.1".
We'll have a sharp wind change from the north when the front moves through this evening. This will give us blustery conditions for Friday. Overnight lows tonight will be in the lower 40s Friday morning then only work up to highs in the mid-50s. Showers will be likely NW of Lafayette for Friday. Partly cloudy conditions will be likely all day with some sun. Then clearing conditions will be likely Friday night will chilly temperatures.
Sunshine is expected for the weekend with cold mornings near freezing so widespread frost will be likely.