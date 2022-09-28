A few sprinkles are possible this morning otherwise partly sunny today and cool

Good Wednesday morning! We are seeing a range of temperatures from the mid 40s to the NE near Peru and Rochester to the mid 30s from Crawfordsville to Attica. This is because we are seeing more cloud cover over our northeastern counties and a few light sprinkles north of Tippecanoe County. All of this is due to lake effect rain showers and clouds.
The rest of the day we'll have a mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures only remaining in the lower 60s and upper 50s in some locations where cloud cover is more pronounced.
Thursday morning's lows will be the coolest we've seen in many months. Area-wide, we could get into the mid 30s with some areas of patchy frost. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s.
The tranquil weather will continue through the weekend with a bit more cloud cover and warmer temperatures for Saturday and Sunday due to the remnants of Hurricane Ian.