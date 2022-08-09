A few showers this morning with comfortable air on the way

Good Tuesday morning! We are tracking a few showers from Lafayette to Kokomo and southward. To track the radar, you can head over to our Live Interactive Radar or click, here.
Most of the areas north of Lafayette to Kokomo should remain dry with partly sunny skies today. Highs in these areas will be in the upper 70s to near 80.
South of Lafayette could see scattered rain for portions of the morning and early afternoon. Highs for the Greater Lafayette area should remain in the mid to upper 70s due to rain and partly cloudy conditions.
The rest of the forecast looks dry and sunny for Wednesday with highs in the mid to lower 80s. A weak front will move in on Thursday giving way to a 20% chance of scattered rain/thundershowers.