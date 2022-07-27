A few isolated showers possible otherwise partly cloudy and humid

Good Wednesday morning! A stationary front is draped across the southern part of Indiana which will give way to more rain and storms down south. For us here in the WLFI viewing area, a scattered to isolated rain shower cannot be ruled out throughout the day.
Throughout the day, an isolated sprinkle or rain shower will be possible. It won’t be much for us but it will remain partly cloudy to mostly cloudy at times. Highs today will be in the lower to mid 80s depending on how much sunshine your area may see. Increased cloudiness may cause temperatures to only be in the upper 70s.
A surface cold front is located to our north which will give us chances for a few storms to occur later from the 6 PM to 1 AM time frame across the region. No severe weather is likely however wind gusts up to 30-50 mph could be possible along with heavy rainfall.
Thursday
Thursday morning will begin with low temperatures in the mid 60s once again with increased cloud cover in some areas. Low scattered to isolated rain chances will occur once again for the day.
Highs on Thursday will only reach the upper 70s to lower 80s with partly sunny to cloudy skies.
