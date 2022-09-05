A few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible otherwise partly cloudy

Happy Labor Day! We are waking up to a couple of showers across the WLFI viewing area. We will remain warm and muggy again for today with isolated chances for showers and a few thunderstorms this afternoon. We'll have a less chance for today than previous days. Highs for the day will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Tuesday will feature much of the same weather however an even less chance for scattered rain will be possible. We'll see partly cloudy conditions for most of the day with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
We'll begin to clear out by Wednesday as high pressure builds across the region. Temperatures will be near normal and dew points will be lower beginning on Wednesday so less humid air will be likely. We'll have sunshine with highs in the lower 80s.