A few flurries this morning followed bursts of snow for the afternoon and evening commute

Good Wednesday morning! This morning, temperatures for the area are in the lower 30s with winds out of the west, 5-15 mph. This is causing wind chill values to be in the 20s so be sure to dress warmly before stepping out.
A few scattered flurries cannot be ruled out throughout the morning and some areas of drizzle. Otherwise, we should remain mostly cloudy and cold this morning.
By lunchtime, bursts of snow showers will begin to develop. Low visibility may occur within these bursts and could put down a quick coating to possibly up to 1" of snow especially north of Lafayette and Kokomo.
More scattered snow showers will be likely this evening so the afternoon and evening commutes may become slick in some spots. Highs will only be in the low to mid 30s today.
Low chances for flurries will be possible Thursday morning with lows in the upper 20s. We'll expect mostly cloudy conditions for Thursday with highs in the lower 30s. As the cold arctic cold front moves in Thursday night and into Friday, bursts of snow could be possible but this will ultimately plummet temperatures for Friday and the upcoming weekend.