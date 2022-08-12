A fantastic Friday ahead with minor weekend rain chances

Happy Friday morning! Morning lows are in the lower 50s to the north while we are seeing upper 50s to the south — a comfortable start nonetheless with mostly clear skies.
Throughout the day, we will have increasing mid to upper-level clouds in the afternoon and overnight. Highs today will top out in the mid to upper 70s to near 80 in some southern/southwestern locations with partly sunny skies.
Overnight tonight will be pleasant and dry. Lows Saturday morning will bottom out once again back into the mid 50s with calm wind.
For a full look at the weekend forecast and beyond, head over to Chad's Weather Blog or click, here.