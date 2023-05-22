A dry, sunny, and warm next few days

Good Monday morning! Temperatures this morning are in the upper 40s and lower 40s with mostly clear skies. The rest of the day will be sunny and dry with a few high level clouds and some fair weather cumulus. Highs will reach the lower 80s. Winds will be light out of the east 5-8 mph.
Tuesday will be another sunny, warm, and dry day. Lows will not be as chilly but will be in the lower 50s. Highs will be in the mid to lower 80s.
Wednesday will be fairly warm ahead of a dry cold front that will move in during the afternoon/evening hours. Highs on Wednesday may exceed the mid 80s. Winds will begin to crank up Wednesday evening through Thursday with gusts up to 25-30 mph.
Elevated fire threat conditions will be possible this week. Be extra cautious if you do plan on any outdoor burning.