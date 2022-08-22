A dry and sunny day ahead

Good Monday morning! We are starting off with areas of patchy fog. Always drive cautiously and give yourself plenty of room between yourself and others. Morning lows are in the upper 50s and lower 60s area-wide.
For today, expect plenty of sunshine with afternoon cumulus clouds building. A very stray and isolated shower cannot be ruled out especially in our eastern counties this afternoon with some of the taller cumulus clouds. Most of the area will remain dry.
Highs today will reach up into the lower 80s (near normal) with partly to mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the N-NW 5-10 mph.
Tuesday
Tomorrow will be a day much like today. Morning lows will be cooler though. Expect low temperatures to reach the mid to upper 50s with, again, areas of patchy fog to start off your Tuesday.
Afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid to lower 80s with afternoon cumulus clouds building.