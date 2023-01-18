A dry and cloudy start but rain moves in later this afternoon

Good Wednesday morning! We are starting off overcast with temperatures in the mid 30s area-wide. We’ll stay mostly cloudy all morning and into the afternoon hours before moderate to heavy rainfall moves in later today. Temperatures today will slowly move up into the lower 40s in the afternoon and continue to rise overnight to the upper 40s to near 50 in some locations after midnight. To track the incoming rain, head over to our Live Interactive Radar or click, here.
Light rain will begin to move in from the southwest to the northeast around 2-4 PM this afternoon. By this evening, heavy rain with a low chance of thunder will be likely after 7 PM to Midnight tonight.
Thursday
Temperatures will hold steady after midnight tonight and work down slowly into the mid to upper 40s Thursday morning and into the afternoon. The ‘dry slot’ of this low pressure system will give us cloudy but dry conditions to start the day. The wrap-around scattered light rain will begin to move in later in the afternoon.
As temperatures begin to fall Thursday evening, a few areas of a rain/sleet/snow mix will be possible. Then turning to a few flurries Thursday evening into Friday morning. Little to no impacts to roadways will be likely.
