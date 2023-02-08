A cooler start with increasing clouds today. Morning storms and strong winds likely for tomorrow

Good Wednesday morning! What a difference 24 hours can make. We are waking up area-wide in the mid to upper 20s with some high-level clouds. We’ll see the sun this morning but increasing cloud cover will be likely throughout the afternoon and especially this evening. Highs today will reach up into the mid 40s with 5-10 mph winds out of the southeast.
Tonight, showers will begin to move in from the south after 7-9 PM. This will be a steady rain that will last for most of the overnight hours. Winds will begin to pick up, especially after midnight which will help increase our temperatures to the 50s by Thursday morning.
Storms, some of which could be strong, will be possible Thursday morning. Strong to damaging winds will be likely all day for tomorrow. For the latest updates and timing, head over to Chad's Weather Blog or click, here.