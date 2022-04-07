A cooler day with scattered rain this afternoon

Good Thursday morning! Temperatures this morning are in the upper 30s and lower 40s with partly cloudy conditions. A few areas of mist and drizzle may occur in the morning hours but some sunshine will be expected.
By this afternoon, we will see scattered showers develop across the WLFI viewing area. As the freezing level drops, a few areas of sleet and graupel. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 40s. Expect mostly cloudy conditions this afternoon and evening.
Friday will remain cooler with lows in the lower 30s with more rain/sleet/graupel in the forecast for most of the day. A changeover to some snow showers will be likely later in the day and into Saturday morning.
Saturday morning, lingering snow showers may occur and more sun will be out Saturday afternoon and early evening. Highs will only be in the mid to lower 40s.
We will see improving weather for Sunday with most of the day being fairly sunny and dry. Rain chances come back into the forecast late Sunday and through next week.