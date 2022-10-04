A cool start with plenty of sunshine this afternoon

Good Tuesday morning! We are in the midst of a cool morning with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s area wide. A few areas of frost will be possible along with patchy fog in low lying areas and near creeks and rivers.
We'll have clear skies and low wind for today which will pave the way for afternoon highs to be in the lower 70s.
Tonight won't be as cool with overnight lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Wednesday will be mostly to partly sunny with a little bit more clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, so a warmer day will be expected tomorrow.
Thursday, a cold front is expected to sweep through during the afternoon and evening. A stray shower cannot be ruled out but chances will be low. For Friday, strong north winds could give way to a couple of lake effect rain showers and clouds for portions of our viewing area, especially north. Cooler temperatures will be expected for Friday and the upcoming weekend.