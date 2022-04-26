A cool start but more sunny conditions will be likely this afternoon

Good Tuesday morning! Temperatures are running into the mid 30s area-wide. A few clouds are lingering from Lafayette to Kokomo and northward which is keeping temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. While its a touch cooler down towards Crawfordsville.
The rest of the day will be fairly quiet and cool. Normally, highs this time of year are in the mid 60s, however today our high temperature will only reach up into the mid to lower 50s. Gradual clearing of the clouds will be likely by this afternoon giving way to more sunshine.
Tonight
As skies begin to clear and winds calm down, widespread frost will be likely. If you have any sensitive plants outside, bring them indoors or cover them with a blanket. Lows tonight will get down to around 32.
Wednesday
We will begin cold and sunny for tomorrow but more clouds will begin to work in throughout the day. Highs will still be in the mid 50s.
There may be a small chance of an isolated shower very late and into Thursday morning.