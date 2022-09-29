A cool start but a sunny rest of the day will be expected

Good Thursday morning! A cool start with most of the viewing area seeing temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. A few areas of patchy fog may be likely across rivers and low lying areas. Expect plenty of sunshine for today with high temperatures in the mid to lower 60s. Winds will be light out of the NE 5-10 mph.
For Friday, more wall to wall sunshine will be likely. We'll once again wake up in the mid to upper 30s but have more sun for the rest of the day with warmer high temperatures which will be around to 70 degree mark.
The weekend looks great! We'll have upper level clouds due to the remnants of Ian making its way into the Appalachian region. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s with mostly sunny conditions.