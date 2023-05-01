A cool, blustery, and wet day ahead

Good Monday morning! Morning temperatures are in the upper 30s and lower 40s with a stout NW wind sustained at 10-20 mph. Gusts could reach up to 40-45 mph at times. This will give us wind chills for much of the day in the 20s and 30s.
We’ll have some light drizzle and some light rain showers this morning then we’ll have more widespread rain work in after lunchtime today. With mostly cloudy skies and that strong NW wind, highs today will only be in the mid to lower 40s across the viewing area.
Tonight, the showers will begin to move eastward and give way to a drier morning for Tuesday. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.
The morning hours will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Then overcast conditions will likely be possible with a few scattered light sprinkles by the late afternoon hours. Highs for Tuesday will be in the lower 50s and upper 40s with
We clear out by Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s with warmer and dry weather to end the week.