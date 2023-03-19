A cool and sunny Sunday on tap!

Good Sunday morning! Skies are clear across the WLFI viewing area this morning. Morning low temperatures are in the mid to lower teens. Wind chill values are all in the single digits thanks to a WNW wind 5-10 mph. So bundle up if you'll be heading out this morning. A few slick spots on untreated roadways, bridges and overpasses will be possible from the snow showers we saw yesterday, so drive cautiously!
Today will remain sunny and clear with highs in the mid to upper 30s with WNW to W winds 5-10 mph. Tranquil weather will continue for Monday with sunshine. Morning lows on Monday will be in the lower 20s and upper teens. Southerly winds will help bring in warmer temperatures for Monday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.
We warm up back to near normal and above for Tuesday through Friday. Rain chances work in late Tuesday into Wednesday. Another round of heavy rain and even storms will be possible Thursday night into Friday. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60s then fall throughout the day on Friday.