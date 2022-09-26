A cool and dry next few days

Good Monday morning! We are expecting a very dry work week ahead with minimal to no rain chances across the 7-day.
This morning we are seeing low temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Throughout the rest of today, we will have wind gusts from the NW at around 25-30 mph at times. High temperatures will only reach the mid 60s with mostly sunny skies.
Tuesday
We will have clear skies tonight which will give us our coolest morning in several months. Morning lows will be in the lower 40s and in some areas the upper 30s. We’ll have sunny skies and windy conditions once again. WNW winds will be upwards to 25 mph and high temperatures in the mid to lower 60s.
For a further look at the forecast, head over to Chad's Weather Blog for more details or click, here.