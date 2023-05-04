A cool and clear morning with a warmer and sunny day ahead

Good Thursday morning! Morning lows across the viewing area are in the mid 30s. Areas of patchy frost will be possible. We'll have a nice sunny day today with calm southerly wind with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Friday will be another mostly to partly sunny day. Morning lows will be in the mid to lower 40s. Highs will be in the mid 70s for much of the viewing area.
Late Friday and into the overnight areas, clouds will increase and a few sprinkles/light rain showers cannot be ruled out. These will exit the region by Saturday morning and give way to a partly sunny day with decreasing clouds and highs in around the 80 degree mark.