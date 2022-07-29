A comfortable Friday ahead with sunshine expected

Happy Friday morning! A surface cold front moved through the area last night, giving us north wind for today, 5-10 mph. High pressure will take care of our forecast for today and the weekend.
Highs for today will be reaching up in the upper 70s to the north and lower 80s for Lafayette and southward. Expect plenty of sunshine with a few clouds for the afternoon.
The Weekend Forecast
The weekend will feature sunshine with little cloud cover. Highs both days will be in the mid 80s with increasing dew points and a slightly more muggy air on Sunday. Winds will be calm and variable on Saturday with winds increasing from the SSW on Sunday 5-10 mph.
