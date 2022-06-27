A comfortable and dry next few days ahead

Good Monday morning! High pressure will be the primary driver for much of the week. This morning will begin with clear skies and refreshing outdoor temperatures. Lows this morning are in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s.
Since we had a cold front move through the area Sunday, cooler and dry air will ensue for the next few days ahead.
This afternoon will remain clear with some upper-level clouds possible. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s with N winds 5-10 mph.
Tuesday
Morning lows on Tuesday morning will be nice and cool. We’ll have lows in the lower 50s. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid to lower 80s area-wide with plenty of sunshine and south winds 5 mph.
Wednesday and Thursday
Warmer temperatures will begin to work in with highs back into the upper 80s on Wednesday. Thursday, high temperatures will be back into the mid to lower 90s. Oppressive heat will not be likely but dew points will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s indicating some mugginess. Both days will continue to give us plenty of sunshine.
