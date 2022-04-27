A cold start with increasing clouds today

Good Wednesday morning! Temperatures this morning are in the mid to lower 30s which could cause some areas of frost. Clear skies will occur this morning with increasing cloud cover throughout the day.
Highs will only top out into the mid to upper 50s. In our northern counties, cooler air will sink in from the north and keep highs in the lower to mid 50s due to our north wind.
Tonight
Going into tonight, increased cloud cover and isolated rain chances will be likely and into Thursday morning.
Thursday
All day rain is not in the forecast however isolated rain showers and a mix of clouds/sun will occur. Highs will, again, be up in the upper 50s.
Friday
As winds begin to shift from north to southeast, temperatures will be allowed to warm up into the mid to lower 60s during the day.
As for rain chances, early morning scattered rain will be possible then overcast to partly sunny skies will remain the rest of the day. There will be a low chance of rain especially south of Lafayette/Kokomo during the day and night.