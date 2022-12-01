A cold start to December but a warm-up is on the way

Good Thursday morning and happy December 1st! We are waking up to bitterly cold temperatures this morning. Lows are in the upper teens with wind chill values in the single digits when the wind kicks up.
We are starting off with clear skies and sunshine but high to mid-level clouds late this morning and into the afternoon. Highs will only reach the mid 30s for today.
As we move into Friday, strong southerly winds will begin to ramp up especially by the afternoon/evening. Lows will be well into the early morning hours which will be in the upper 20s then warm up to the lower 50s by the afternoon. Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies for much of the day.
Wind gusts on Friday will be upwards to 40 mph at times. Temperatures will be steady through the evening hours with a chance of scattered rain by after 8 PM Fri. A cold front will pass through early Saturday morning giving way to falling temperatures all day Saturday and windier conditions but the sun will makes it way out by Saturday afternoon.