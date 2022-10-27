A cold start but look for sunshine for this afternoon

Good Thursday morning! It certainly is a chilly one outside to start your day. Morning lows are in the mid to lower 30s for the region. Luckily, we will start the day with plenty of sunshine and just a few isolated areas of patchy fog.
This afternoon, highs will climb up into the mid to upper 50s with mostly to partly sunny skies with east winds 5-10 mph.
Tonight, more clouds will work in which will give us overnight lows into the mid to upper 30s to near 40 in spots.
Friday will be another sunny one especially in the afternoon and evening with highs back into the upper 50s and lower 60s.