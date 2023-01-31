A cold start but a sunny day will be expected for your Tuesday

Good Tuesday morning! We are waking up to the coldest morning since December 25th. Morning lows are ranging from 5-11 degrees viewing area wide. Wind chill temperatures are all below zero. So, be sure to bundle up in many layers when you step outside!
Today will be a mostly sunny day with highs only in the upper teens to near 20. Winds will be around 5-10 mph from the NW which will give us wind chill temperatures in the single digits and lower teens at times.
For Wednesday, we'll have another cold start with lows back in the mid single digits. It won't be as breezy but it will certainly be a cold morning. Highs for tomorrow will be slightly warmer, highs in the mid 20s with partly to mostly sunny skies.