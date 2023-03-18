A cold Saturday ahead with scattered snow/flurries for the afternoon

Good Saturday morning! A band of heavy snow put down roughly a half of an inch throughout many portions of the WLFI viewing area this morning. Watch out for some slick spots especially on bridges/overpasses and less traveled roads for the morning. Low temperatures are getting into the lower 20s and upper teens. Winds are howling up to 20-30 mph which is leading to a little bit of drifting of snow. Wind chills are in the single digits. So, bundle up if you'll be headed out this morning!
The rest of the day, we will continue with windy conditions and very cold temperatures for this time of year. Highs will only be in the mid 20s with wind chills all day in the single digits and lower teens.
Sunday will be a sunnier day but still fairly cold. Morning lows will be back in the upper teens with partly cloudy skies then turning mostly sunny for the rest of the day. Highs will only be in the mid to lower 30s.
Tranquil and quiet weather will be expected for Monday and Tuesday with warmer temperatures ahead for the upcoming work week. Rain chances work in by Wednesday and we will likely rain/storms for Thursday and Friday.