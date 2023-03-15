A cold, clear, and frosty start with warmer temperatures this afternoon

Good Wednesday morning! It is a cold and clear start for the entire WLFI viewing area. Morning lows are in the upper teens to lower 20s with clear skies. Expect a frosty start so be sure to dress warm heading out the door.
The rest of the day will be mostly sunny with highs into the mid to upper 40s with more clouds by this afternoon. Winds will be out of the south at about 5-10 mph with gusts up to 20-25 this afternoon and evening.
Thursday, we will start off in the mid 30s with partly cloudy skies. Rain will begin to work in after 1-3 PM. Highs for tomorrow will be around the 50 degree mark by late in the day.
Rain continues overnight before a cold front passes early Friday morning. Winds will shift and will come out of the NNW by the afternoon giving way to falling temperatures all day. A changeover to some flurries will be possible Friday late morning and into the afternoon. Expect a cold and blustery Saturday and Sunday.