A cold, breezy, and sunny start to your Friday

Happy Friday! Arctic high pressure will continue to give us plenty of sunshine for most of the WLFI viewing area. With that, cold air is filtering in. Morning lows will be in the single digits with wind chill values well below zero (-3 to -9).
Our far eastern and northeastern counties will stay mostly to partly cloudy for the morning and afternoon with a low chance of some passing flurries. Otherwise expect mostly sunny skies for much of the WLFI viewing area. Highs today will only be in the mid to upper teens with wind chills all day remaining in the single digits.
Saturday will be a very windy day with mostly to partly sunny skies. Morning lows will be in the upper single digits to lower teens. Highs for the day will get up to the mid to upper 30s thanks to the strong southerly winds bringing in the warmer air.
Sunday will be warmer with highs in the mid 40s with partly sunny skies.