A cold and windy Wednesday ahead

Good Wednesday morning! It is certainly a cold and windy start. Temperatures are in the mid 20s area-wide with wind chill temperatures dipping down from 9 degrees to the upper teens.
The rest of the day will feature sunshine and a few clouds but it will continue to be windy with northwest to westerly winds 10-20 mph and gusts up to 30-40 mph. This will give us wind chills in the teens all day. Air temperatures will only climb up into the upper 20s and lower 30s this afternoon.
Tonight will certainly be cold with overnight lows in mid teens. Winds will calm down this evening.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs only in the mid 30s.