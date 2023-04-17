 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STRONG WIND GUSTS THROUGH EARLY EVENING...

...NEAR FREEZING TEMPERATURES OVERNIGHT TONIGHT...

Windy conditions are expected through this evening. West and
southwest winds to 25 mph will gust to 40 mph at times through
early evening.

The winds will ease up tonight and skies will clear. This will
allow temperatures to come close to freezing and some patchy
frost to develop over southwestern sections.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and knock down
small tree limbs. Drivers should use caution, especially in high
profile vehicles on north-south roadways.

A cold and windy day with scattered drizzle, sleet, and snow

  • Updated
  • 0

Good Monday morning! Well, today will be nothing like we’ve seen since mid-March. Morning lows are in the mid 30s area-wide with mostly cloudy skies. A few areas of drizzle and even sleet/flurries have been noted on the radar this morning.  

A windy and cloudy day will be expected with highs only in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds will be sustained all day 15-25 mph and gusts could reach upwards to 35-45 mph at times. This will definitely make it feel like a wintry day. Feel like temperatures throughout the day will remain in the mid to upper 20s and lower 30s.

The main area of low-pressure is just north and will move off to the east today over the Great Lakes region. We will remain on the cold side of the low, giving us wrap-around areas of scattered drizzle, sleet, graupel, and even some flurries/snow showers throughout the day.

Clouds will begin to decrease after 4 PM this afternoon from southwest to northeast overnight. Clear skies tonight and calming winds will increase the chances for frost on Tuesday morning as temperatures drop to near and below freezing. Be sure to cover any sensitive plants for tonight.

Tuesday

We’ll wake up with temperatures in the lower 30s and in some areas the upper 20s north of Lafayette with winds 5-10 mph. Winds will remain 5-10 mph throughout the day with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

For a more in-depth look at the forecast ahead, head over to Chad's Weather Blog or click, here.