A cold and windy day with scattered drizzle, sleet, and snow

Good Monday morning! Well, today will be nothing like we’ve seen since mid-March. Morning lows are in the mid 30s area-wide with mostly cloudy skies. A few areas of drizzle and even sleet/flurries have been noted on the radar this morning.
A windy and cloudy day will be expected with highs only in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds will be sustained all day 15-25 mph and gusts could reach upwards to 35-45 mph at times. This will definitely make it feel like a wintry day. Feel like temperatures throughout the day will remain in the mid to upper 20s and lower 30s.
The main area of low-pressure is just north and will move off to the east today over the Great Lakes region. We will remain on the cold side of the low, giving us wrap-around areas of scattered drizzle, sleet, graupel, and even some flurries/snow showers throughout the day.
Clouds will begin to decrease after 4 PM this afternoon from southwest to northeast overnight. Clear skies tonight and calming winds will increase the chances for frost on Tuesday morning as temperatures drop to near and below freezing. Be sure to cover any sensitive plants for tonight.
Tuesday
We’ll wake up with temperatures in the lower 30s and in some areas the upper 20s north of Lafayette with winds 5-10 mph. Winds will remain 5-10 mph throughout the day with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.
