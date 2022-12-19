 Skip to main content
...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS WELL BELOW ZERO, STRONG WIND, AND
ACCUMULATING SNOW ARE EXPECTED LATE THIS WEEK...

A strong storm system is expected to bring significant weather
impacts to central Indiana starting late Wednesday night and
continuing through Christmas weekend.

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills well below zero, strong
wind, and accumulating snow.

* WHERE...All of central Indiana.

* WHEN...Beginning as early as late Wednesday night with
conditions deteriorating rapidly Thursday night into Friday.

* IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in
less than 5 minutes. Hypothermia can occur if precautions are
not taken. Travel could be impacted by roads quickly icing over
at the onset of the Arctic air Thursday night, and additional
snowfall could cause difficult travel through Friday.

People need to pay close attention to the weather situation.
Prepare now with necessary supplies to protect yourself from the
dangerous cold and consider alternate travel plans.

A cold and frosty start with a winter storm working in for later this week

  • Updated
Good Monday morning! We are waking up with temperatures in the lower to mid teens area-wide. We'll have high to mid level clouds work in throughout the morning and afternoon. Expect highs to be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. 

Tonight, with increased cloud cover, we will have slightly warmer lows. In the lower 20s. 

Tuesday will be another quiet day with highs in the mid 30s with a mix of clouds and sun. 

A winter storm is in the works for Thursday through the upcoming weekend. Be sure stay up to date with Storm Team 18 with the latest details. As of now, a rain snow mix will be likely Thursday the turning to all snow with temperatures quickly falling Thursday night and into Friday. Snow is certain Friday and Saturday with brutally cold air and windy conditions.

