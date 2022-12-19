A cold and frosty start with a winter storm working in for later this week

Good Monday morning! We are waking up with temperatures in the lower to mid teens area-wide. We'll have high to mid level clouds work in throughout the morning and afternoon. Expect highs to be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Tonight, with increased cloud cover, we will have slightly warmer lows. In the lower 20s.
Tuesday will be another quiet day with highs in the mid 30s with a mix of clouds and sun.
A winter storm is in the works for Thursday through the upcoming weekend. Be sure stay up to date with Storm Team 18 with the latest details. As of now, a rain snow mix will be likely Thursday the turning to all snow with temperatures quickly falling Thursday night and into Friday. Snow is certain Friday and Saturday with brutally cold air and windy conditions.