...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected.

* WHERE...Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Fountain, Montgomery,
Vermillion and Parke Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

A cold and frosty morning with sunshine for today

Good Tuesday morning! Many of us are waking up to temperatures in the lower 30s and upper 20s. Prepare for some frost/freeze conditions when you step out of the door! Bundle up before getting out this morning. 

We'll have clear and sunny skies for the rest of the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 in some locations. Winds will be out of the WNW at around 8-12 mph at times. 

Tonight, lows will not get as cold. We'll see lows tomorrow morning into the upper 30s and lower 40s with highs for tomorrow in the mid to upper 70s with stronger southerly winds. Look for a mostly to partly sunny day with just an isolated chance for shower and a thundershower, especially in our northern counties along a warm front. 

More storms will be likely Thursday night and into Friday morning. 